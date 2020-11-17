All stakeholders including Pak Army synergize efforts for socioeconomic uplift of Balochistan's people: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Nov 17 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said all stakeholders including the Pakistan Army have synergized their efforts for socioeconomic uplift of the people of Balochistan.

The army chief visited Quetta and interacted with the participants of National Workshop Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The National Workshop Balochistan was aimed at enhancing understanding of participants about critical national security issues, timely decision making process, national security management system and elements of national power.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said progress and stability in Balochistan was critical to the prosperity of Pakistan.

Dilating upon security situation , he highlighted measures like fencing of Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Border, effective articulation of security apparatus deployed across the province, Quetta Safe City Project etcetera would have positive impact on the overall security paradigm of Balochistan.

“Nefarious efforts of hostile elements to foment terrorism and create chaos in the largest province of Pakistan wont be allowed to succeed,” the COAS emphasised.

Pakistan’s peace and prosperity was linked with commitment to democracy and its values, he reiterated.

Later, the COAS visited School of Infantry and Tactics( SI&T). He was briefed about new training modules and online examination systems enacted for young leadership.

He was also briefed about various innovative systems and techniques being incorporated in training regime.

Interacting with faculty and students of SI&T, the COAS urged to stay abreast with developments in modern warfare.

He appreciated the hardwork and dedication of faculty and staff of SI & T in grooming the young officers and soldiers for taking on the future challenges befittingly.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf received the COAS.