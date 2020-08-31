All resources being utilised to deal with Karachi emergency situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that all resources were being utilized to deal with the emergency situation in Karachi without any political discrimination.

The Federal Government and its affiliated agencies were providing all possible assistance to the Provincial Government, said in a tweet.

Due to the rains, the people of the City of the Quaid were going through testing times, he said adding that the sympathies of the whole nation were with them.