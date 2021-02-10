ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that all possible measures would be taken to address genuine issues of government employees. An official team was engaged in resolving the genuine demands of employees, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

“We will support the government employees and find solution of their problems, “ he said. Commenting on Senate elections, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government wanted to conduct upcoming elections with open balloting to close doors of horse trading. Open balloting system, he said would strengthen national institutions and democracy.

Expressing dismay over the politics of horse trading, he said Nawaz Sharif had introduced the policy of buy and selling of votes in the elections. The minister further stated that Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan Peoples Party after observing the trend of politics, promoted horse trading to win the elections.

Giving an example of horse trading, he said Pakistan Peoples Party was involved in buying and selling of votes from candidates of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

In reply to a question, the minister said that Opposition parties particularly PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had mentioned in charter of democracy (CoD), about open balloting.

Senator Shibli Faraz said it was strange that Opposition was not supporting the bill tabled by ruling party for holding Senate elections with show of hands. He categorically stated that PTI government would take all possible steps to abolish the politics of horse trading so that transparent elections could be made in a befitting manner.