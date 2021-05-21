All Pakistanis stand by people of Palestine: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said each and every Pakistani was standing by the people of Palestine, reiterating Pakistan’s fullest support to the just cause of Palestine.

“Every Pakistani is with you, we are all Palestine,” he said in a tweet while expressing solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Palestine.

The whole nation, the minister said, was extending its unflinching support and expressing solidarity with Gaza and Palestine in a befitting manner, responding to the call of their Prime Minister Imran Khan. Terming the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas a ‘success,’ Chaudhry Fawad said Pakistan would continue supporting the struggle of Palestinians until they get their rights.