All major rivers run normal:FFC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, the actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that Tarbela & Mangla reservoirs are at elevation of 1548.19 feet and 1231.95 feet respectively i.e. 1.81 feet and 10.05 feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Levels of 1550.00 feet & 1242.00 feet.

The Combined Live Storage of the country’s major reservoirs is 12.593 MAF (92.50 % of the total live storage capacity of 13.614 MAF). 2. Yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir and adjoining areas has moved away Eastwards whereas weak Seasonal Low persists over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, isolated wind-thunderstorm/rain is may occur over upper catchment of River Indus during the same period.

No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, in the country during the past 24 hours except for Kalam=07 mm, & Drosh=06 mm.