Akhtar Munir appointed Press Secretary/Information Advisor to President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Akhtar Munir, a BS-21 officer of Information Group, currently serving as Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), has been appointed as Press Secretary/Information Advisor to President.

Akhtar Munir, who had also served in the position earlier from January 2020 to May 2022, will assume his new responsibilities on February 02, 2023, upon the retirement of incumbent Press Secretary to President Qamar Bashir.

“In pursuance of this Ministry’s Notification No.2(5)/2022-IG, dated 15-12-2022, Mr Akhtar Munir, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group, presently working as Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation, Islamabad on promotion to BS-21, is posted as Press Secretary/Information Advisor to the President (BS-21), President Secretariat (Public), Islamabad, w.e.f 02-02-2023, upon retirement of Mr Qamar Bashir and until further orders,” said a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Akhtar Munir assumed the office of Managing Director of APP on May 30, 2022, where he also served as Executive Director (Admin & Finance) from May 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019.

Having joined the Information Group in 1992, Akhtar Munir held different positions at different ministries including Director General (Media) at the Ministry of Finance; Director General Cyber Wing at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Deputy Press Registrar.

He also served as Press Counsellor at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul, Afghanistan from May 2012 to August 2017.