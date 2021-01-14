AJK to follow NCOC instructions about opening of educational institutions

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 14 (APP):A high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here Thursday to review the latest situation of coronavirus pandemic and opening of educational institutions in the region.

The meeting was briefed about the latest situation of coronavirus pandemic while various proposals were discussed in connection with the opening of educational institutions.

The meeting decided to present the proposals in the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) meeting on behalf of the Azad Kashmir government.

The meeting decided that the decisions of the NCOC in connection with the opening of educational institutions will be fully implemented in Azad Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Health Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister for education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Minister for Higher Education Col Rted Waqar Ahmed Noor , Chief Secretary and secretaries to the government.