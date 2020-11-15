MUZAFFARABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has termed the Indian indiscriminate firing at Line of Control (LoC) as naked aggression and also said Indian state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan have exposed New Delhi before the international community.

He said this while talking to media along with Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi after visiting CMH to inquire after the health of LoC firing victims here on Sunday, AJK president office said.

He said that India was resorting to naked aggression against the defenseless citizens in order to divert the attention of the world from the stiff resistance being offered by the defenseless Kashmiris and the worst human rights violations being committed by its forces in the held territory.

“Indian belligerence was seriously imperiling peace and stability in the region. Indian occupation forces, along LoC, were deliberately targeting civilian populated areas in utter disregard for all international obligations, human rights and military conduct,” Sardar Masood said.

He said India must realize that its cowardly acts can neither deter the Kashmiri people from liberation struggle nor can prevent the people of AJK from raising their voice against the repression being perpetrated against their brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sardar Masood called upon United Nations to take strict action against India after surfacing of concrete evidence of Indian state’s involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

He said that the construction of bunkers for the protection of citizens living along the LoC and payment of compensation to those martyred and injured in the Indian shelling is being intensified.

The AJK President while inquiring the firing victims encouraged them and thanked the Commandant of CMH, his administration and doctors for providing better treatment to the firing victims and termed the treatment facilities satisfactory

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shahryar Afridi on the occasion, saluting to Pak Army officers and Jawans, paid glowing tributes to the .05 million people living at LoC for their determination who confront Indian shelling and firing with great valor shoulder to shoulder along with Pakistan Army.

He said that the war hysteria of the Indian fanatic rulers have posed a danger to the peace of not only this region but even the people of India because the fanatic Indian rulers want to push their own nation into war. “Their war hysteria negates Narendra Modi’s claims about rising and shining India,” he added.