MIRPUR (AJK): Dec 26 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday reminded India, fate of Adolf Hitler’s adventurism, and said that if random use of force had been the solution of issues, the Nazi dictator would have been ruling Europe and the Soviet Union after the World War-II.

“If brute force was the only currency of power, Hitler would have ruled Europe and part of the Soviet Union after World War 2. He did not. Let’s not forget the collective force of major powers was used to stop him,”

In a statement issued here, the AJK State President advised India to give up the use of force, pay attention to the Kashmiris legitimate call for the grant of the right of self-determination, and resolve the long-standing Kashmir conflict through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Expressing grave concern over reports of the worst torture against thousands of Kashmiri youth rotting in jails in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as in India and their brainwashing to deter them from the demand of freedom, the state president called upon the UN Human Rights Council and other international human rights organizations to intervene, and ensure release of these youth and the political prisoners.

“We are deeply concerned about the fate of the 13,000 boys who were abducted by the Indian occupation forces and put in the so-called “de-radicalisation” camps where they are being tortured,” Khan said.

He went on to say that these are in fact Nazi-like concentration camps designed to brainwash Kashmiri youth demanding freedom, break their will and prepare the ground for transfer or extermination of the part of the Muslim population.

He said that more than 13,000 Kashmiri youth were arrested by Indian occupation army after the history’s worst crackdown in the held territory in the wake of August 5, last year and their parents and relatives are not being allowed to see them nor is any information about them being provided to their families.

“An Indian civil society organization had confirmed the arrest of these youth with full figures, but the Indian regime has kept mum about their whereabouts, trial or release so far, which has created doubts about their health and security, he added.

He maintained that besides detaining thousands of political leaders and activists and subjecting them to inhumane and degrading treatment, restrictions on the internet and curbs on freedom of expression are also asphyxiating.

Taking exception to the statement of the former Indian Army chief and the current chief of defence staff Gen Bipin Rawat in which he had said that the use of random force had become inevitable to resolve the Kashmir issue, Sardar Masood Khan said that the statement had come from a man who had commanded the Indian Army.

The statement, he maintained, reveals a highly dangerous and disastrous trend, and suggests that India has established concentration centres on the pattern of Nazir Germany where the Kashmiri youth are tortured and indoctrinated through violence and psychological means to compel them to give up their demand for freedom and the right to self-determination.