AJK President, OIC Sec Gen discuss Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Sunday received Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha.

They had fruitful discussions on the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The OIC secretary general expressed his deep sentiments for the people of Kashmir after witnessing the grave atrocities and human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He pledged OIC’s full support to the Kashmir cause.

The meeting was followed by a luncheon hosted by the AJK president in the honour of OIC and his delegation.