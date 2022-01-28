AJK PM urges int’l community to break silence, protect Kashmiris from Indian state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said India had intensified its reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), besides imposing strict restrictions on media to conceal the massive killings of innocent Kashmiris by its forces. He expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara here at the Jammu and Kashmir House.

The AJK prime minister said India was involved in the massacre of Kashmiri people, urging the international community to break its silence and protect the children, the elderly and women from Indian state terrorism. He said seven decades had lapsed but the Kashmiris were looking to the United Nations and the European Union for the implementations of UN for granting them their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Niazi urged the international community to pressurize India to implement the UN resolutions and allow the international human rights organization to review the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK. He said the European Union had raised their voices regarding the Kashmir issue and rejected the Indian illegal action of August 5, 2019 and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The meeting also discussed issues relating to the EU cooperation for education, health, tourism development and human resource development in Azad Kashmir. Ambassador Kaminara assured the AJK PM that the EU would fully support the efforts for the development of Azad Kashmir and the empowerment of women and youth.

The EU envoy took keen interest in the development of Azad Kashmir, improvement of infrastructure and expressed the hope that the coming local body elections would play an important role in strengthening democracy.