AJK PM tells party high ups about government's performance

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that government had launched a comprehensive development strategy to serve the people with missionary spirit to redress their grievances.

Addressing to the central working committee meeting of the Muslim league (N) on video link here, he said the government had served the masses during his four year tenure with commitment and dedication and solved the problems of the people at their door steps.

He said the government had opened a new door of economic stability and completed mega developmental projects for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.

He said projects were executed in every district of the state to bring about a socio economic change in the lives of the people.

Policies were also framed in view of the public interest to raise the living standard of the poor segment of the society, he added.

The prime minister said that during his tenure , all inter-districts roads leading to Pakistan were completed and upgraded to provide better communication facilities to the people.

He said despite financial crunch, efforts were made to make Azad Kashmir a developed area and steps had been intensified to achieve the target set by the government for the overall development of the state.

The Senior Vice President of Muslim league (N) and Senior Minister Ch.Tariq Farooq, Speaker Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir who is also secretary General of the Muslim league (N) also attended the video link meeting.