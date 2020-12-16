AJK PM seeks result-oriented role of international community towards early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK): Dec 16 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has urged upon the United Nations and international community to play their result-oriented role in resolving the long standing Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said 500 days have passed and Kashmiri people are still under continued worst military siege and have been facing brute military repressions in occupied Kashmir.

Haider said India has unleashed the reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris to crush the indigenous liberation movement launched for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He said India has turned the entire occupied Kashmir into a big jail but the Kashmiris are still determined to continue their liberation movement till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

The AJK PM regretted the continual silence of UN and other international organizations over the genocide of innocent Kashmiri at the hands of brute Indian forces.

He called upon the international community to bring an end to the Indian army siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and play their role to grant the Kashmiri people their fundamental right to self determination.