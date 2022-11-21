AJK PM for timely holding of LG polls

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 21 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has reiterated the government’s commitment regarding the devolution of power to grass root level and said that the local body elections will be held as per the announced schedule on November 27.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at a ceremony here.

He said that the elections will not be postponed under any circumstances saying that the polls being held after a long time would change the entire political landscape of the liberated territory.

Sardar Ilyas said that those who were trying to postpone the local elections were not sincere to the people.