AJK PM calls for full observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistanis Kashmiris dwelling world over on February 05

ISLAMABAD: Feb 02 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appealed to Kashmiris living the world over besides Pakistanis to fully participate in the rallies, meetings and processions on Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th of February to express their full solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Prime Minister said that Kashmir Solidarity Week by EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe will be celebrated in Europe from 4th to 10th of February in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at Jammu and Kashmir House here on Wednesday.The Prime Minister said that in view of the critical situation obtaining in Occupied Kashmir, the Day would be celebrated in full swing this year.

He said there will be massive protests all over the world against the removal of the constitutional status of IIOJK by the Indian government and imposing the extremist ideology of the RSS terrorist.



Meetings, processions and rallies will be held in Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Greece, Poland and other countries in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Week, he said and added, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue at international level .



He said it was due to bold steps of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kashmir issue at international level now the world is realizing the gravity of the situation obtaining in occupied Kashmir and added that the Kashmiri nation has full confidence in the Kashmir policy of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said the government and the Pakistani people have always supported the Kashmiris unconditionally.

The Prime Minister said that on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Kashmir would renew their historic decision to associate their future with Pakistan and would reaffirm their commitment to liberate occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.