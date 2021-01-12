ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air (PAF) Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Commander Azerbijan Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov.

The Air Chief praised the professionalism of Azerbaijan Air Force and assured his counterpart of PAF’s full support; especially in the domain of training, said a PAF press release received here.

Commander Azerbaijan Air Force commended the high standards of the PAF training system and acknowledged its support towards training of Azeri Air Force personnel.

He also lauded the indigenisation efforts under taken by PAF; especially the JF-17 programme.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also met with Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Matters related to mutual interests were discussed with a consensus to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, the Air Chief also visited the Martyrs’ Alley and laid the floral wreath.