Air Chief calls on Commander SLAF

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Friday visited Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters and called on Commander Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Air Marshal Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana.

A smartly turned out contingent of Sri Lanka Air Force presented the Guard of Honour to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief, said a PAF press release received here.

Bilateral matters pertaining to mutual professional interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief said it was a moment of pride for PAF that Commander SLAF was trained in Pakistan.

He further added, “Our armed forces in general and Air Forces in particular, have strong ties of friendship.”

The Sri Lankan Air Chief thanked Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for sincere offer of cooperation and agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

The Air Chief also attended SLAF’s 70th anniversary Parade as Guest of Honour at SLAF Base, Katunayke.

The Air Chief extended his felicitations to Sri Lankan Force on completing 70 years of glorious service to the nation. He also congratulated No 5 Fighter Squadron and No 6 Helicopter Squadron of the SLAF on award of President’s Colours.

Later in the day, The Air Chief attended launching ceremony of a book titled Iron Wings of Glory.

President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented a copy of the book to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The book relates to the evolution of Air Power in the context of SLAF in Indian Ocean Region and achievements of SLAF during the fight against terrorists.

The Air Chief also interacted with several senior civil and military dignitaries at the occasion, as well.