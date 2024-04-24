AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host the 37th Annual Conference of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) from October 15 to 17.

According to AIOU, over 100 international dignitaries, including vice-chancellors, rectors, professors, and researchers from open universities in Asian countries, as well as around 250 national academicians and researchers, are expected to participate.

Members of the AAOU’s Executive Body and General Body will also attend the conference. Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, chaired a meeting yesterday to review the preparations for the conference.

VC AIOU has appointed Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director of the Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production, as the conference coordinator. Dr. Majeed has been directed to contact various organizations to make necessary arrangements for international and national academics participating in the conference. Additionally, Dr. Nasir has directed the Department of Works to complete the ongoing repair and renovation work of the conference hall as soon as possible. During the briefing, Dr. Zahid Majeed informed the Vice Chancellor that AIOU has previously hosted the AAOU annual conference in 1988 and 2013. In celebration of the Golden Jubilee of AIOU, preparations have been intensified to organize the 37th annual conference of AAOU at AIOU.

Dr. Zahid Majeed said that the upcoming conference will host both international and national researchers who will present their research papers. The papers presented at the conference will also be published in AIOU research journals. Additionally, during the conference, the Executive Body and General Body meetings of AAOU will take place.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Fazal ur Rehman, Dean of Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Hajra Ahmed, Dean of Faculty of Science, and other principal officers.