Ahead of CICA summit, PM for win-win partnerships of Asian nations

ISLAMABAD, Oct12 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed a greater need to promote engagement and understanding to form win-win partnerships among the countries in Asia.

The prime minister expressed these views in a tweet ahead of his visit to Kazakhstan today, where he will attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia ( CICA ).

“I believe CICA is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through greater connectivity,” he said.

PM Sharif said as the world faced the prospect of a recession fuelled by increase in the energy and food prices, there was a greater need to promote engagement and understanding to form win-win partnerships.

He emphasized that climate induced disasters called for synergized efforts for mutually beneficial outcomes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the plenary meeting of CICA on October 13.

He will elaborate upon the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding and collaboration amongst countries across Asia to address common challenges.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.