ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Afzaal Mahmood, after successfully completing his tenure as Ambassador in Bahrain, on Wednesday joined as Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Afzaal Mehmood carries diverse experience of representing Pakistan at many international fora and in different parts of the world. His notable assignments include serving as Consul General Houston, United States from 2013-2016.

Before that he served as Deputy/ Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Bangladesh from 2009-2013, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.

Afzaal Mahmood also represented Pakistan at the United Nations Environment Programme and United Nations Human Settlements Program in Nairobi as Deputy Permanent Representative during 2004-2007.

His other multilateral assignments included occasional representation at ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), SAARC (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation) and Climate Change meetings in Indonesia, East Africa, Bangladesh and Germany.

During his tenures at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, he has looked after variety of assignments covering different continents. This includes Director General for Americas and Europe, Director, Deputy Director and Assistant Director for Iran-Turkey, Europe and South Asia.

He graduated in Economics from the Government Post Graduate College, Chakwal and was trained in Turkish language at Ankara University, Turkey.

The Ambassador speaks Turkish and Indonesian languages, in addition to Urdu, English and Punjabi.