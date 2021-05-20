ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take notice of illegal arrest of Ashraf Sehrai’s close family members by the occupational regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chairing a condolence Reference hosted by the Committee for Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq Shaheed, Khwaja Abdul Gani Lone, Mohammad Ashraf Khan Sehrai and all martyrs of Kashmiri freedom struggle, Afridi urged the rights activists to press India for immediate release of sons and nephews of the martyrs.

APHC leaders Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb and Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Zahid Safi, Shaikh Yaqoob and others attended the reference.

Chairman Kashmir Committee chaired the reference while senior leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) attended the reference.

Shehryar Khan Afridi briefed the APHC leadership on the measures taken by the Kashmir Committee to raise the Kashmir dispute and raise awareness on the issue and said that Pakistan would never deviate from the cause of Kashmir.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi led the prayers for solace of the martyrs and success of Kashmiri freedom struggle.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said that the APHC said that the Illegal occupational regime of India in Jammu and Kashmir was involved in war crimes against the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He lauded the demand made by Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi for demanding an International Medical Corridor on humanitarian basis for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as India had failed to provide medical assistance to the Kashmiri people held under double lockdown.

Lauding the services of the APHC leadership, Naqshbandi detailed the services of Mirwaiz Farooq Shaheed.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi shared the services of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai for the cause of Kashmir and said that throughout his life, Sehrai never compromised on the cause of Kashmir.

He said that it is a must that the new generation of freedom lovers must understand the political movement led by Sehrai Shaheed.

He said Islam, freedom and unity of Kashmiris were the principles pursued by Sehrai and he never deviated from the cause of Kashmir.

Syed Yousaf Nasim gave an overview of the services rendered by Khwaja Abdul Gani Lone and highlighted his sacrifices.

He said that Kashmiris were tied in a blood bond with Pakistanis and they could never be separated from each other.

He said Kashmir dispute should be beyond politics and a national narrative should be raised on Kashmir dispute.

He urged the media to follow the policy of the government of Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute and all actors must pursue the same policy on Kashmir.

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb said that a unified voice needs to be raised by Pakistani political parties over the Kashmir dispute.

Shaikh Abdul Mateen said that Pakistan needs to send a message of hope and solidarity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the youth of Pakistan to get actively engaged on social media platforms and make the world aware on the Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir.

He also urged Pakistani media to play its due role in the legitimate and just struggle of Kashmir and do not peddle the Indian propaganda on Kashmir.