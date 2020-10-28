Afghanistan vital for regional peace, stability: Suri

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were interlinked with shared social, cultural and economic ties which date back to centuries.

He also remarked that bilateral ties between both nations could be enhanced by boosting trade and investment opportunities in both countries.

He expressed these views while talking with Nissar Ahmed Ghoryani Minister for Trade and Investment of Afghanistan and Nejibullah Naseer Chairman Standing Committee of Wolsi Jirga on Health, Sports, and Youth Affairs who called on him in the Parliament House here.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that Pakistan had always desired to have peaceful Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan would ensure regional progress and development.

He also remarked that the incumbent Government of Pakistan was striving hard to enhance bilateral ties on the basis of economy and trade.

He said that special Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Friendship Group (PFG) was working under the leadership of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to facilitate traders on both sides of the border.

He remarked that liberalizing visa policy for Afghan had been the achievement of this committee.

He mentioned that two days Seminar on Pakistan Afghanistan Trade & Investment Forum 2020 was also to enhance bilateral ties on the basis of trade and investment.

He said terrorist activities to sabotage this process of coordination and collaboration would not succeed.

Afghanistan Minister for Trade and Investment Nissar Ahmed Ghoryani said that Afghanistan viewed its brotherly relations with Pakistan in high spirits and wanted further strengthening of the existing relations.

He appreciated the initiatives of Pakistan’s Parliament to bring both countries more closer.

He said that both countries had vast opportunities for trade and business enhancement and close collaboration and coordination between Pakistan and Afghanistan would bring prosperity and progress for both countries.