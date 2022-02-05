Afghanistan, Kashmir mainstay of PM’s meetings with Chinese Premier, Uzbek President: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Kashmir and Afghanistan was the mainstay of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meetings with both the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.



“Just a moment ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li has ended. It was followed by a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat. Kashmir and Afghanistan were the main topics of discussion in both the meetings,” he tweeted.

اب سےکچھ دیر قبل وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی چین کے وزیر اعظم لی سے ملاقات ختم ہوئ جس کے بعد ازبکستان کے صدر شووکت سے ملاقات ہوئ دونوں ملاقاتوں میں کشمیر اور افغانستان گفتگو کے اہم موضوعات رہے،چین پاکستان کی سیاسی، اقتصادی اور سٹریٹجک پارٹنر کی حیثیت سے ہمیشہ اہم کردار ادا کرتا رہا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 5, 2022

China, as a political, economic and strategic partner of Pakistan, had always played a critical role, the minister added to his tweet.