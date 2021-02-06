Afghan students undergo entry test for HEC-funded Allama Iqbal scholarships

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul Saturday conducted entry test for Afghan students applying for Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship-2021 offered by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

The entry test is being held simultaneously in Kabul, Herat, Jalalabad, Kandhar and Mazar-e-Sharif to accommodate the maximum number of candidates, a press release said.

ON the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan remarked that the merit based scholarships for the Afghan students under HEC of Pakistan was a great initiative of the government of Pakistan.

The ambassador said around 22,000 candidates were participating for 1000 scholarships out of which 100 scholarships were purely reserved for girl students.

He appreciated the crucial role and support of HEC of Pakistan, Higher education department of Afghanistan and embassy officials.

He told the participants that in today’s era, nobody could deny the significance of higher education and hoped that lucky ones, once selected, would contribute in the development and progress of Afghanistan after completion of their studies.

He told the candidates that their valuable contribution to nation building would also bring the people of both countries closer, which was also very important in current scenario.

He viewed that under this scheme, scholarships were being offered for both public and private sector universities of Pakistan at graduate, Master and PhD level.

He further said that this scheme was providing a big opportunity to the Afghan students who desired to enhance their skills and contribute their roles in the prosperity and progress of the country.

Project Director for Afghan Scholarship Programme Jahanzeb Khan told the students that they would benefit the quality education being offered by the leading universities of Pakistan and ensured that HEC would fully look after all the successful candidates during their stay in Pakistan.

He further elaborated the key role of HEC of Pakistan to carry out such gigantic task in improving the capacity of afghan students.

The ceremony was attended by the officials from Higher Education of Afghanistan, HEC of Pakistan, embassy officials and others.