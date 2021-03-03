Affordable access to justice: Global speakers for opting informal dispute settlement

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Speakers, from across the globe at a two-day online workshop, Wednesday unanimously stressed to go for informal-alternative dispute settlement by utilizing advanced technology to ensure access to affordable justice for all in human societies.

Speaking as a chief guest at the event themed as “Access to justice and enhanced role of informal system of settlement of disputes in view of overcoming pendency and backlog of cases, Senior Puisne Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Mushir Alam, said going for informal settlement of disputes was need of the hour to address issues being faced by the people in dispensation of justice.

He said Pakistan would have to move a bit swift in establishing an effective dispute resolution platform here as presently it was at a rudimentary stage, vis-a-vis, international context.

Appreciating the LJCP and the European Union for jointly organizing this workshop on the issue he said ” I hope such collaborative efforts would give us the required impetus and motivation, and would pave the way for establishing a viable organisational platform and a meaningful legal framework supported by advancing technologies.

Justice Mushir Alam expressed the hope that the EU would organise more such activities in future, especially focusing upon the use of advancing technology in online dispute settlement to bring efficiency and transparency in the process.

He said that the initiative will allow for an unprecedented exchange of practices and experiences between European and Pakistani judicial experts on informal dispute settlement systems, mediation and free legal aid to improve access to justice for all Pakistani citizens.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara said improving access to justice was a priority area for the European Union and it also became more important for the EU in the context of Pakistan’s recently passed the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act 2020.

During Question & Answers hour replying to a query of the APP journalist, she said, “Pakistan and the EU agreed in their joint Strategic Engagement Plan to use institutional contacts to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise on the functioning of civilian democratic bodies and safeguarding fundamental human rights.”

Highlighting the importance of the event, the envoy said ” this event also complements the EU Rule of Law Programme, in which the LJCP is a key partner.”

A large number of participants attended the workshop including representatives of the Pakistani Academia,the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan, Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

Judges from Germany, Italy and Sweden also shared their experiences about the judicial systems in their respective countries. Some eighty high-level participants from the Pakistani judiciary remained in contact with the foreign dignitaries and shared their views in this regard .