Affidavit meant to get relief for Nawaz reaches court with alteration: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the reported affidavit of former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim that was meant to get relief for absconding Nawaz Sharif reached the court with alteration.

“Rana Shamim has backed out, and said that he did not talk to any private television,” the SAPM said in a tweet.



Now, he said, Rana Shamim was dubbing TV anchor Shahzeb Khanzada and journalist Ansar Abbasi as ‘liar’ and they both, in return, used the same word for him.



Shahbaz Gill said all those who remained fabricating, telling, presenting and publishing a lie had failed