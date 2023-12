ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) Ambassador Shehryar Khan on Wednesday made separate calls on Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana Dr. M Bawumia and Foreign Minister and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Accra.

Ambassador Shehryar is currently on a visit to Ghana to attend the Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

