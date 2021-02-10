ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday demanded action against the Senators who reportdly won the Upper House’s polls in 2018 by horse-trading.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that those who received bribery have been exposed and now the media was requested to conduct research and expose those candidates who became Senators by their votes in 2018.

“Do those two Senators have the right to remain in the House? The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should fulfill its responsibility and take action under Article 63 of the constitution,” Chaudhry Fawad added.

The tweet of the minister came after a video of horse-trading during the Senate elections in 2018 by some provincial lawmakers released on Tuesday.