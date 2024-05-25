Acting president arrives in Lahore

Acting president arrives in Lahore
LAHORE, May 25 (APP):Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani arrived in the provincial capital on Saturday and met senior government officials.
On his arrival at Lahore Old Airport ,he was received by Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Additional IG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and others.
Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani appreciated the efforts of police forces for being at the fore front in maintaining law and order.
The acting president was briefed about the measures taken by Lahore district government officials for optimum service delivery to the people.

