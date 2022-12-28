Achieving remarkable ventures, Pakistanis made 2022 a year of Global Triumph

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Recovering from the setbacks of pandemic, Pakistanis filled the year 2022 with grand achievements in various walks of life, making the whole nation proud.

Pakistan’s name got praised worldwide in diverse industries throughout the whole year when many talented and creative minds from the country attained the international feat in their respective fields.

Be it Health, Tech, entrepreneurship or Education, Games and the Cause for social change, Pakistanis made enormous contributions at the global arena throughout the year.

Four Pakistani got honored by Forbes making it to their “30 under 30” list. Author Dur-e-Aziz Amna, tech entrepreneur Muhammad Saad, designer Zain Ahmad along with social entrepreneur Shawana Shah made the nation proud by achieving this feat.

In the field of education, various Pakistani students reflected immense hard work and talent by securing the highest academic achievement in the Cambridge exams 2022. More than 250 students from Pakistan got awarded the ‘Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards’ announced by Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Not just individuals but institutions in education also took the chance to showcase remarkable performances throughout the year, in return winning the top recognitions. Based upon Excellence in learning, Network of Quality & Teaching and Learning, ‘Agha Khan University’ won the “Award of Excellence for Disruptive Education” under ‘Zairi International Awards for Excellence in Higher Education 2022’ while competing with above 30 entries from around the world.

In the field of Science & Technology many names appeared on the global front for all the right reasons.

A joint venture in Games won the ‘silver medal’ at ‘International Serious Play awards program.’ ‘Active8 Game’ by Pakistani joint venture received the medal under the Annual International Competition for digital leadership training game empire held in United States.

Bringing a positive & long-lasting change among the communities for the betterment of society is a great cause for which 10 young Pakistanis were honored with the prestigious ‘Diana Award 2022,’ the most popular globally recognized award.

In the Health Sector Pakistan made its entry in global health research and got appreciation at international arena when Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta from AKU Pakistan won ‘John Dirks Canada Gairdner Global Health Award’ for his exceptional contribution in global health.

Not leaving the stage empty, another outstanding woman successfully made it to the global chart by showcasing her skills in culinary industry. Hina Shoaib from Pakistan left everyone with utmost proud by winning the 3rd position at International Chef Competition, becoming the first Pakistani woman to win such an award.

As the young talent is continuously taking up unique challenges while keeping an eye towards the sky-high, we can expect the future of Pakistan more bright and more successful in the hands of such talented and capable individuals.