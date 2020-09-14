Accused in Lahore rape case arrested: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shehzad Akbar Monday told the National Assembly that an accused named Shafqat Ali was arrested in the Lahore-rape case as he confessed to the sexual assault on the woman after his DNA matched.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he condemned the Lahore-rape incident and said it was responsibility of all the state organs to take steps for protection of women.

He said with the use of geofencing and detectors by police, suspects were arrested in the rape incident and their DNAs were taken.

He said teams were pursuing another culprit Abid on whom head money of Rs 2.5 million was fixed. He requested people to help find the accused.

DIG Operations Lahore was heading an investigation team to nab the culprits, he added.

Shehzad said in the past, incidents of Model Town occurred but punishment was not given to the accused.