ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday said that access to the best health facilities is a fundamental right of every individual of the country.

He said that the dream of making Pakistan a welfare state could be achieved by providing basic facilities to the people.

He expressed these views while talking to Principal Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMCS) Dr. Fasseh-uz-Zaman, Medical Superintendent Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Abdul Latif Khan, and District Health Officer (DHO) Swabi Dr. Kaleem Ullah here at Parliament House.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the present government was taking steps on priority basis for the welfare of the people.

He added that providing best healthcare facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Swabi, was one of his top priorities, and the establishment of Gajju khan Medical College had been a remarkable achievement in this regard.

He said that due to establishment of Gajju Khan Medical College, services of experienced doctors and paramedical staff in Bacha Khan Medical Complex had been made available for the people of Swabi.

He said that Sehat Insaf Cards were provided on the special directives of the Prime Minister which would enable the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get the best healthcare facilities.

He appreciated the services rendered by Bacha Khan Medical Complex during the pandemic.

Principal of Gajju Khan Medical College, Dr. Fasseh-uz-Zaman, while appreciating the efforts of the Speaker National Assembly for resolving the issues being faced by the people of Swabi, said that the staff of Gajju Khan Medical College was providing timely and best healthcare facilities to the people.