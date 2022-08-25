AACC award of excellence for NUMS Prof for outstanding research in molecular pathology

RAWALPINDI, Aug 25 (APP): Prof Dilshad Ahmed Khan of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) was awarded American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Award of Excellence in “molecular pathology 2022” in recognition of his outstanding research in the field by a global scientific and medical professional organization.

AACC is a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to the promotion of better health through laboratory medicine. It recognizes individuals from around the world in its annual conference for outstanding research contribution in different fields of the clinical chemistry.

Prof. Dilshad was given “2022 Abstract Award for Outstanding Research in Molecular Pathology or Pharmacogenomics” for his meritorious research contributions for better patients care during its Annual Scientific Meeting held in Chicago recently.

Prof. Dilshad who is working as Director Academics in NUMS has developed “micro RNA panel for early diagnosis of coronary artery disease in patients with angina.”

“The panel of miRNA (miRNA-33a, miRNA-133a, and miRNA-146a) has a diagnostic role in early detection of coronary artery disease in patients with angina. It can be used as non-invasive biochemical marker to discriminate healthy individuals from coronary artery disease patients before undergoing angiography,” said Prof. Dilshad.

These miRNAs can also be used for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease in medical set ups where cath facilities are not available, he added.