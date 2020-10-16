Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the visit to Pakistan
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the visit to Pakistan's Northern Areas

After a year from #RoyalVisitPakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught up with teachers at Islamabad Model College for Girls to hear how the school’s activities have been impacted, before joining pupils in a game of “Pictionary”

The Royal Couple visited the SOS children’s village twice during their tour last year.

ALSO READ  659 new Coronavirus cases reported; 7 deaths in past 24 hours

“The Duke and Duchess were reminded of their cricket skills, or perhaps lack of cricket skills in this instance…”

The video went viral on the net with a strong outpouring of love from the people of Pakistan for the Royal Couple and the wonderful time they had in Pakistan.

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR