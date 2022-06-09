A green industrial revolution is underway in Sweden: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Henrik Persson, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Thursday said that Sweden’s green industrial revolution is underway and on track to become the world’s first fossil-free welfare state, reaching zero emissions by 2045.

Addressing the audience on Sweden day hosted in collaboration with prominent Swedish companies, he said the celebration of Sweden Day with the theme of’ Pioneer the Possible’ with focus on Sweden’s journey towards becoming the world’s first fossil-free welfare state.

The Ambassador welcomed the guests and said, “Today, we are presenting to you how far Swedish companies have come regarding sustainability and innovation – and Sweden is open for co-creation and collaboration.”

He added that today several prominent Swedish companies showcased technologies and solutions developed by them as they led innovation and sustainable transformation and shared their experiences of contributing to the green transition in Sweden.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change, took a detailed tour of the company’s stall and appreciated the strong Swedish business presence in Pakistan.

An exhibition featured Sweden’s climate strategy and what Sweden has to offer as a nation of innovation and knowledge, with examples of innovative companies driving the change.

Addressing the audience, the minister for climate change said Pakistan and Sweden need to do a trade-in green diplomacy and combat the climate change effects by learning from Sweden. Every society has talent and qualities to table and create new momentum for change.

She further stated that the climate issue is the only platform of equity where the world has almost consensus to save their generations from the worst effects of climate change.

Explaining the effects of climate change in Pakistan, she said Pakistan is under-resourced in terms of expertise and climate funds to create a nationwide, coherent, coordinated, and ongoing sustained response to a crisis brewing for years.

She said Pakistan is on the front line of a global climate emergency, and people are struggling with extreme temperatures in the South; and mentioned the recent fire eruption at Margalla hills of Islamabad and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She appreciated the embassy for taking the initiative of the green environment and urged to enhance bilateral cooperation to combat this climate issue.

Swedish Institute has developed the exhibition in cooperation with Fossil Free Sweden, Environmental Protection Agency, and Business Sweden. Live performance by Natasha Humera Ejaz featured popular Swedish songs sung by ABBA, Zara Larsson, Roxette, Avicii, Molly Sandén, and Ace of Bace.

Over 300 partners of Sweden attended the reception, representing different spheres of the

society, including the business community, multilateral agencies, high-level government officials, civil society, Swedish alumni, and media.