“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is delighted to announce the successful culmination of the transformative two-week calligraphy workshop, “A Calligraphic Journey,” conducted by calligrapher Nasir Khan Seemab.

Under the patronage of the Federal Minister of National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah, this workshop proved to be a remarkable exploration of the intricate art of calligraphy, Director PR Bilal Karim said on Thursday.

The closing ceremony, exhibition, and certificate distribution took place at the National Art Gallery, showcasing the exceptional works of the talented Madrassa students who participated in this immersive program.

Federal Minister Jamal Shah, under whose esteemed patronage this workshop flourished, graced the event with his presence along with Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Humaira Ahmad and M. Ayoub Jamali, Director General, PNCA.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of the workshop, stating, “Witnessing the dedication and talent of these young calligraphers has been truly inspiring. This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing artistic expression and preserving our cultural heritage. I am proud to have been part of this endeavor.”

He said that this exhibition serves as a platform to celebrate the achievements and artistic endeavours of the participants of the two-week-long calligraphy workshop.

He announced that another special calligraphy workshop would be organized for the teachers of various religious seminaries.

Congratulating the students on the completion of the two-week calligraphy workshop, the minister said that this workshop was designed as a creative exercise specifically for Madrassa students.

He said that such workshop serves as an inclusive platform and providing an opportunity for madrassa students to delve into the rich heritage of calligraphy, a revered art form deeply rooted in our cultural tapestry.

The minister highlighted how calligraphy transcends boundaries, emphasizing values of patience, discipline and aesthetic expression. He said that mastering calligraphy not only preserve cultural heritage but also instils valuable skills such as focus, attention to detail and a deep appreciation for the artistry involved. He said that these learned skills would serve as a foundation for these students, aiding their personal and professional growth, fostering a deeper understanding of their cultural roots and potentially opening doors to various artistic and professional opportunities in the future.

His unwavering support for artistic endeavors and cultural development was instrumental in the success of “A Calligraphic Journey.”

The Federal Secretary, Ms. Humaira Ahmed also provided remarks, commending the participants for their dedication. “The art of calligraphy holds a significant place in our cultural heritage. This workshop not only honed the skills of these students but also contributed to the promotion and preservation of our rich cultural traditions.”

The media, esteemed guests, and the public witnessed the talent and dedication of these budding calligraphers as they showcased their masterpieces. The ceremony included the distribution of certificates to the participating students, acknowledging their commitment to the art of calligraphy.

This event served as a testament to the PNCA’s commitment to nurturing artistic talent and providing platforms for cultural enrichment. The organization extends its sincere gratitude to Jamal Shah and Nasir Khan Seemab for their invaluable contributions to the success of this workshop.