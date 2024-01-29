751 in the arena for 36 seats in 3 KP divisions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): About 751 candidates are in the arena for 36 constituencies, including 11 National Assembly and 25 Provincial Assembly, in 12 districts of Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, and Kohat divisions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A total of 258 candidates are contesting for 11 National Assembly seats and 493 are for 25 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, according to the data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former National Assembly deputy speakers Faisal Karim Kundi and Zahid Akram Durrani, and former ministers Shehryar Afridi and Ali Amin Gandapur are among the prominent contenders in the electoral race in the three divisions, with 5,375,189 registered voters.

In NA-35 Kohat with 666,239 registered votes, 18 candidates are in the run, while 16 contenders are in the race for PK-90, 13 for PK-91, and 11 for PK-92, Kohat.

Similarly, NA-36 Hangu Aurakzai witnesses a competition among 19 candidates, with a total of 556,060 registered voters, while 18 contenders are in the run for PK-93, and 26 for PK-94, Aurakzai.

Likewise, in NA-37 Kurram with 415,537 registered voters, 34 candidates are participating in the electoral process, while 35 candidates are in the field for PK-95 and 21 for PK-96 Kurram.

Similarly, 31 candidates are competing for success in NA-38 Karak with 486,754 voters, while 18 are in contention for PK-97 Karak and 19 for PK-98.

With 723,459 registered voters, 19 candidates are vying for NA-39 Bannu, while 26 candidates are in the run for success in PK-99, 16 in PK-100, 15 in PK-101 and 20 in PK-102 Bannu.

Similarly, in NA-40 North Waziristan, the total registered voters are 430,484, with 15 candidates participating in the electoral process, while 13 are contesting for PK-103 and 19 for PK-104 North Waziristan.

The total registered votes in NA-41 Lakki Marwat are 516,745, with 39 candidates competing for the seat. Some 24 contenders are in the race for PK-105, 23 for PK-106, 24 for PK-107, and 23 for PK-108 in Tank.

Similarly, in NA-42 South Waziristan, 29 aspirants are in the field while 22 are running for PK-109 and 30 for PK-110 South Waziristan.

In NA-43, there are 167,365 registered votes, with 22 candidates vying for success.

Notable political figures Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi and Ali Amin Gandapur along with 20 other contenders are in the race for NA-44 Dera Ismael Khan-1, with 391,882 registered voters.

In NA-45 D I Khan II, there are 320,473 registered votes, with 12 candidates in the run, while 18 contenders are vying for PK-111, 20 for PK-112, 30 for PK-113, and 19 for PK-114.