7500 poor families own home now courtesy PM’s low-income housing initiative

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of low-income house financing is coming to fruition as Rs 3.35 billion have been disbursed for construction of 7572 units across the country.

Under the Prime Minister’s vision to support low income group to build their own houses, the government had allocated Rs 5 billion.

The government had engaged a renowned organization Akhuwat which was already running a huge network of interest free loans.

Under the scheme, Rs 3.35 billion have been disbursed for the construction of 7572 housing units in different parts of the country.

The recovery ratio of the disbursed amount is 100 percent and the recovered amount

is being utilized again to support more applicants as another 2,416 applications are in process of approval.

Majority of the project beneficiary families included those who could not afford to construct their own house owing to limited income.

In a video clip issued by the PM Office, smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries manifested their satisfaction for having their own home which otherwise was beyond their capacity.

The members of the beneficiary families including men, women and even children thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his pro-poor initiative as a step towards modeling

of Pakistan as Riasat-e-Madina.

The beneficiaries came from Multan, Kasur, Danyor, Attock, Lahore, Bhakkar, Kahna Nau, Bannu, Jahanian, Khanewal, Nowshera, Mianwali, Kasur, Ghizar and other parts of the country.\867