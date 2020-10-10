ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 8,646 as 667 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Six corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 69 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 33,665 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,615 in Sindh, 11,957 in Punjab, 4,401 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,658 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,245 in Balochistan, 503 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 286 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 303,062 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 318,266 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,991, Balochistan 15,498, GB 3,900, ICT 17,210, KP 38,273, Punjab 100,484 and Sindh 139,910.

About 6,558 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,543 Sindh among two of them died in hospital on Friday, 2,252 in Punjab four of them died in hospital on Friday, 1,263 in KP, 188 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 89 in GB and 77 in AJK.

A total of 3,828,952 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 781 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.