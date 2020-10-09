661 new Coronavirus cases reported; eight deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 8,335 as 661 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Eight corona patients, six of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of the hospital died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 67 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 33,898 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 11,138 in Sindh, 11,214 in Punjab, 4,244 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,443 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,091 in Balochistan, 497 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 1,217 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 302,708 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 317,595 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,980, Balochistan 15,480, GB 3,893, ICT 17,122, KP 38,219, Punjab 100,330 and Sindh 139,571.

About 6,552 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,541 Sindh among 4 died in hospital and two died out of hospital on Thursday, 2,248 in Punjab one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 1,263 in KP, 188 in ICT one of them in hospital on Thursday, 146 in Balochistan, 89 in GB and 77 in AJK.

A total of 3,795,287 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 784 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.