624 new Coronavirus cases reported; 12 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 8,528 as 625 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

12 corona patients, around 10 of them were under treatment in hospital and two out of the hospital died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 79 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,614 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 9,754 in Sindh, 10,066 in Punjab, 2,840 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,979 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 900 in Balochistan, 450 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 625 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 301,288 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 316,351 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,912, Balochistan 15,439, GB 3,884, ICT 16,936, KP 38,141, Punjab 100,148 and Sindh 138,891.

About 6,535 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,531in Sindh among 7 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on Tuesday, 2,245 in Punjab two of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 1,263 in KP one of them in hospital on Tuesday , 184 in ICT one of them in hospital on Monday, 146 in Balochistan, 89 in GB and 77 in AJK one of them out of hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 3,730,221 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 787 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.