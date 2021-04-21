4 killed, 12 injured in a VBIED blast at a Quetta hotel

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Four persons were killed and 12 injured in a blast in a vehicle in the parking of Quetta’s Serena hotel Wednesday night.

According to initial investigations, the blast seemed to be a Vehicle Based Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), DIG Quetta Azhar Akram told reporters at the site.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badini confirmed the number of dead and injured and said the injured were shifted to the hospitals and were getting medical care. He said that it was a combination of a VBIED and a Suicide Blast which also injured two assistant commissioners.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news channel that there were reports that the anti-Pakistan elements were active and more terrorist activities could take place in some large cities. He however said that the nation with the support of the armed forces would defeat these terrorists, as the people of Pakistan were united.

*Serena Blast Update* It is reportedly a VBIED+SB blast in which 12 people got injured and 04 have succumbed to their wounds.

02 Assistant Commissioners are also among the injured.

The wounded are being given the best treatment by health department. #QuettaBlast — Deputy Commissioner Quetta (@DcQuetta) April 21, 2021

Police, fire and rescue services rushed to the crime scene. The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital and the area secured.

DIG Quetta denied that there were some high profile guests at the Serena hotel at the time of the blast.

Witnesses reported hearing a huge explosion followed by fire which shattered the window panes of the nearby buildings. The blast damaged a number of vehicles parked inside the hotel compound. Images shared by people on social media showed several damaged vehicles.

There was an immediate widespread condemnation for the perpetrators of the blast and prayers for the injured.