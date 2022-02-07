4.7 mln more Pfizer doses on way to Pakistan: US Embassy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Spokesperson of the U.S Embassy Islamabad Heather G Eaton on Monday said the United States had so far provided around 46 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan while another shipment of 4.7 million doses was on way to the country.

The US was supplementing the world efforts to eliminate the coronavirus pandemic and the above doses were part of the 500 million Pfizer doses it had purchased to deliver to 92 countries, she said while talking to APP.

She said the US had already delivered more than 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide and with the latest shipment, Pakistan would become the country that had received the most US vaccine doses in the world.

To a question regarding the statement made by State Department Spokesperson Ned Price emphasizing the US strategic partnership with Pakistan, she said her country valued its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and “views our partnership with a democratic and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests.

We support strengthening economic ties between our two countries by expanding private-sector trade and investment, which benefits both countries.”



Highlighting the importance of Pak-US bilateral relationship, Heather G Eaton said the United States believed that Pakistan was its strategic partner and wanted to continue work with it in diverse fields.



“We look forward to working together to improve access to renewable energy, increase our agricultural trade, and address long-standing challenges that stand in the way of expanding commerce between our countries.



“We look forward to more cooperation on integrating women into Pakistan’s economy, including through the U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council,” she added