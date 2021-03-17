3rd wave of coronavirus turns dangerous: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the third wave of coronavirus was taking a dangerous turn as 1137 new cases had been reported with 41 deaths in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement, she said that 16,132 people had been tested for COVID-19 during the same period while a total of 3,565,948 had so far been tested in the province. A total of 5811 patients have died of coronavirus while the number of active cases had reached 10,222 in the province, she added.

The SACM said the PDM had been fully exposed to the issue of tendering resignations and

its chaotic politics had also come to an end. “One needs courage and audacity for a long march and those who are fed on illegal means cannot dare to hold it,” she said.

“Such elements cannot hold a long march or tender resignations,” she asserted.

The PML-N will always remember the tricks employed by “Mr 10 per cent” with the father

of Maryam Safdar.

The SACM said that those who used to portray themselves as allies till yesterday were

at loggerheads now.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman had got nothing and he should go into some seclusion because

he had been fully humiliated by Bilawal Zardari, she added.