3559 new cases reported, daily covid deaths tally reaches 101

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):The national tally of total deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded 101 on Wednesday with 3,559 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Out of the 101 patients, 92 of whom were under treatment in hospital and nine out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total 93, 901 active COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pakistan as

of September 01.

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. Out of the total 101 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 40 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 72 percent, Bahawalpur 47 percent, Peshawar 50 percent and Lahore 51 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Sawabi 99 percent, Swat 79 percent, Gujrat 71 percent and Gujranwala 66 percent.

Around 543 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Some 53,637 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10,900 in Sindh, 23,379 in Punjab, 10,755 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,740 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,853 in Balochistan, 704 in GB, and 1306 in AJK.

Around 1,043,898 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,163,688 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 32,228, Balochistan 32,248, GB 9,919, ICT 99,516, KP 162,402, Punjab 394,738 and Sindh 432,637.

About 25,889 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 6,910 have perished in Sindh, out of which 33 died in hospital and two out of hospital on August 31.

Around 11,915 died in Punjab out of which 32 deaths occured in hospital and seven out of hospital during past 24 hours.

4,988 death were reported from KP, 25 of them died were in hospital on Tuesday, 866 in ICT, 339 in Balochistan out of which one died in hospital, 173 in GB and 698 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus out of which one died in hospital during this time span.

A total of 17, 809,969 corona tests had been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 6,244 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.