ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 53,126 as 3,308 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty Eight corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 357 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,762 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 41,645 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 13,684 in Sindh, 14,983 in Punjab, 4,757 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,852 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 413 in Balochistan, 411 in GB, and 545 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 355,012 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 416,499 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,278, Balochistan 17,440, GB 4,719, ICT 32,414, KP 49,220, Punjab 122,955 and Sindh 182,473.

About 8,361 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,011 Sindh among 20 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 3,162 in Punjab 25 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 1,404 in KP Five of them died in hospital on Saturday, 340 in ICT among six of them died in hospital on Saturday, 169 in Balochistan, 98 in GB and 177 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 5,754,986 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 616 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,996 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.