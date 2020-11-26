3,306 new Coronavirus cases reported; 40 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 43,963 as 3,306 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Forty corona patients, 37 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three out of hospitals died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 284 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,767 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 45,999 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,159 in Sindh, 18,766 in Punjab, 5,534 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 8,016 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 709 in Balochistan, 320 in GB, and 495 in AJK.

Around 334,392 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 386,198 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,403, Balochistan 16,942, GB 4,583, ICT 28,555, KP 45,828, Punjab 116,506 and Sindh 167,381.

About 7,843 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,866 Sindh among five of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Wednesday, 2,923 in Punjab 19 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 1,344 in KP five of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 297 in ICT among six of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 165 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 96 in GB and 152 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 5,343,702 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 613 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,485 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.