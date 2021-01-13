2nd Trilateral FM’s Meeting declaration reinforces efforts for peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): The 2nd Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan,Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday, while noting their significant contributions towards promotion of peace, stability and development in their respective regions, resolved to further advance these ideals for shared prosperity and security in the broader region.

The 2nd trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries was held here and concluded with the signing of ‘Islamabad Declaration’ by the three foreign ministers.

According to a Foreign Office press release, the Declaration emphasized the existing cordial ties among the three countries, based on fraternity, historic and cultural bonds, mutual respect and trust.

It mentioned the myriad challenges and emerging threats confronting their countries including but not limited to threats of foreign sponsored acts of terrorism, cyber-attacks, hybrid forms of warfare, targeted disinformation campaigns, and escalating trends of Islamophobia affecting the peaceful co-existence of Muslim communities in many countries.

The ministers also reiterated their strong and unequivocal support for safeguarding and defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders of their respective states.

They also agreed to enhance joint efforts on combating Islamophobia, discrimination and persecution of Muslim minorities, in particular at the regional and international fora.

The Declaration also expressed serious concerns on the grave human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed against the Muslim communities in various parts of the world.

The three countries renewed their resolve to strengthen cooperation in peace and security in line with various international and regional instruments to combat all forms and manifestations of terrorism, transnational organized crime, trafficking of drugs, narcotics, trafficking in persons, money laundering, crimes against cultural and historical heritage and cybercrimes.

“Reaffirmed the most recent OIC resolution 10/47-Pol on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute adopted in Niamey in November 2020 and Communiqués of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and expressed deep concern over the unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, continuing grave human rights violations in and efforts to change the demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated their principled position for a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” the Declaration said.

It expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Azerbaijan in their efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate liberated territories, besides reaffirming commitment towards developing regional consensus for peace and development.

The Declaration also recognized the contribution of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in peace, stability and economic prosperity in Afghanistan and in the region, appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in facilitating a political solution to the issues in the region, and expressed the support to the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.

The three brotherly countries also resolved to support a just, sustainable and realistic and mutually accepted settlement of the Cyprus issue, as well as the issues in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean on the basis of international law.

They reiterated their support for putting an end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and normalization of relations on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Declaration also expressed commitment to promote cooperation in defence and security fields, including through sharing best practices, capacity building, new and emerging technologies and regular exchange of visits.

It also noted the far-reaching implications of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the vulnerability of the respective regions to adverse impacts of climate change.

The three sides discussed the far-reaching implications for economic growth and public health due to the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to exchange information, research, expertise and best practices.

They also called for enhanced international cooperation and solidarity to effectively and comprehensibly addressing the challenge, keeping in view financial and capacity limitations of developing countries.

The three sides also decided to intensify and deepen cooperation for enhancing trilateral trade & investment, and encouraged the relevant ministries of the three countries to develop a robust Action Plan with concrete recommendations regarding easing of duties, tariff and non-tariff barriers, transportation costs, better coordination among the banking sectors and protection of mutual investments, for consideration and approval by the leadership.

The three countries also expressed determination to enhance cooperation on regional connectivity in transport, trade, energy, people-to-people contacts, education, social and cultural exchange, tourism, and ICT, including through improving and strengthening air, rail and road links and regional connectivity initiatives at various regional fora.

They also underlined the need to intensify cooperation for food and energy security, environment, sustainable development and climate change and called for greater international cooperation for timely response and achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.