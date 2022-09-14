2nd session of IPU regional seminar on SDGs begins

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):The second session of the ‘Third Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Parliaments of Asia-Pacific’ began here Wednesday.

Convenor National Assembly Task Force on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam delivered her keynote speech and

apprised the participants on Parliamentary mechanism and practices to institutionalise the SDGs.

She shared the practices of the Parliamentary Task Force to support the implementation of the SDGs.

Romina informed the delegates that the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan has successfully constituted the “National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs”, comprising 50 cross-party Members of the National Assembly.

Members have voluntarily joined the Parliamentary Task Force in order to create a joint ownership of the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan to have an oversight on international development commitments, enact and influence policies related to SDGs and build consensus on key challenges.

The event is being held in the backdrop of the devastating rains, floods and landslides that have impacted more than thirty three million people in different parts of the country.

The seminar is aimed at highlighting the vulnerabilities of developing countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, to the ever-intensifying impacts of global climate change.