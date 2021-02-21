2nd phase ‘Skill for All’ to be launched by end of next month

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director, Dr. Nasir Khan has said that enrollment of youth under the second phase of ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ (Skill for All) programme would start by end of the next month.

Talking to APP, he said technical and vocational training institutes were being engaged for formal launch of the second phase.

He said this time, the target was set to impart six-month training courses to more than 50 thousand youth in conventional and high-tech trades.

To a query, he said at least 37,000 young people were registered for traditional and high tech-trade courses from across the country under its first phase, which would conclude by the first week of March.

Adding further, he said over 20,000 were enrolled from under-developed areas for imparting conventional skills such as welding, plumbing, dress-making and cooking, whereas around 17,000 youth for high tech trades like artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud computing from across the country.

The executive director said the government launched ‘Skill for All’ project in the start of 2020 under the Kamyab Jawan Programme with Rs 10 billion seed money and set a target to train 50,000 each in high tech and traditional trades by end of the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

The initiative was meant to increase number of country’s skilled workforce by imparting six-month trainings to less developed areas’ youth in traditional trades besides training to people in high technologies from across the country, Nasir Khan noted.

Calling the trainings one component of the programme, he said efforts were also underway to set up countrywide smart labs and skill centers in the religious seminaries under the ‘Skill for All’ programme.